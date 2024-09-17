Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 788,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 557.98% and a negative return on equity of 151.27%. Analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

Featured Stories

