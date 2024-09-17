Bittensor (TAO) Price Tops $319.51

Bittensor (TAO) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $319.51 or 0.00524159 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $98.91 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 290.33637394 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $70,258,950.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

