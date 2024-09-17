Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Ian McDonough Purchases 28,482 Shares

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 28,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,993.74 ($2,633.74).

Ian McDonough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of Blackbird stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,343.09).

Blackbird Stock Up 9.0 %

LON BIRD opened at GBX 7.09 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.49. Blackbird plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.42 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.30 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of £27.44 million, a PE ratio of -685.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

