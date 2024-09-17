BlackCardCoin Price Tops $0.79 (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.74204427 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $4,179,872.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

