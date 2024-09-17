Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.