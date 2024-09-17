Blast Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Blast has a total market cap of $181.88 million and $29.28 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blast has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blast Token Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,135,605,378 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,109,375,656.96347 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00894906 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $24,641,451.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

