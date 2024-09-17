Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,667,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 53.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Granite FO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 271,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 163,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.