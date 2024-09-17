bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 41,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on bluebird bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio Trading Down 13.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 178,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,188. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.