BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as low as C$13.13. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$13.13, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

BMTC Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$427.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.53.

BMTC Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. BMTC Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through Brault & Martineau and EconoMax divisions. BMTC Group Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

