Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bobcoin has a market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $51.20 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001027 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is twitter.com/2050_paris. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

