Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after acquiring an additional 217,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.