Brett (BRETT) Price Tops $0.0780

Brett (BRETT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Brett has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Brett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Brett has a total market capitalization of $772.99 million and $14.07 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.07428596 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $13,213,036.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

