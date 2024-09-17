BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.