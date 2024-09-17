Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $392.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.95. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $392.95 and a 1 year high of $392.95.
About Bucher Industries
