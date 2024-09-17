Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $392.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.95. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $392.95 and a 1 year high of $392.95.

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

