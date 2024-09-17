Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Bunge Global comprises approximately 5.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bunge Global worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 22,962.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global stock opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

