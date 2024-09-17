BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,279,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 1,472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.
BYD Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BYDDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.29. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.
About BYD
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BYD
- About the Markup Calculator
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.