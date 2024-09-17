BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,279,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 1,472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

BYD Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BYDDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.29. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

