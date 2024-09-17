Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,783 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 2.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cameco worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

