Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$174.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE CNR opened at C$163.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$167.25. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.