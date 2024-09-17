Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ENDTF opened at C$10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.11.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

