Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.11.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
