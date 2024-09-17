Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 256,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

CBNK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Scully bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $340,295.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

