Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.