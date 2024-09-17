Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 533.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

