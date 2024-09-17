Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 886,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cara Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Price Performance
Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 212,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cara Therapeutics
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.