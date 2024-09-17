Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $199.17 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $12.28 billion and approximately $199.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.65 or 0.03903335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00039907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

