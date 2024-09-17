CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CBL International Stock Performance

BANL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 16,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. CBL International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

