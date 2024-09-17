CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.69 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and $1.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,392.28 or 1.00101348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02827335 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,427,571.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

