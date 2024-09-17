Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.84. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 183.95% and a negative net margin of 19.64%.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

