Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.77.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.844358 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

