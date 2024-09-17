Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$202.40 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial raised Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
