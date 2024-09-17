Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.39. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.
Check-Cap Company Profile
