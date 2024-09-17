Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Chevron by 68,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.88.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

