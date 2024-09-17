Chiliz Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $468.17 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,085,685,432 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

