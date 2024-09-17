China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.15.
China Feihe Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFEIY opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. China Feihe has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.
About China Feihe
