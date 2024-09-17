China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,253,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 16,709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHFLF remained flat at 0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.47. China Feihe has a one year low of 0.41 and a one year high of 0.65.
About China Feihe
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.