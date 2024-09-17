Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,757,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 7,113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 852.5 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

