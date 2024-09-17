Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chubb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CB opened at $291.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.