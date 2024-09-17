Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.35.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 target price (up previously from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.41.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

