Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 396 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

FI opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $176.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average of $156.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

