Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $308.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

