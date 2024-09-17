Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.