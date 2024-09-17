Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.54% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIGH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 181,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,335,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 607,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.