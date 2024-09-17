Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 642 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

