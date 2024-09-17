Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 29,109 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,416,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis stock opened at $194.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

