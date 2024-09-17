Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at $46.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

