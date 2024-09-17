Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Clarus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Clarus by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Clarus by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,045,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

