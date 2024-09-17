Clearstead Trust LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,229 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VNQ opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.