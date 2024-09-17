Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 19,572 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 9.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $39,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,618,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.