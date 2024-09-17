Clearstead Trust LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,597,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.