CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 2,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.