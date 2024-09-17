Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Cochlear Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $76.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.